Military marchers set out from Hopkinton to start the 129th Boston Marathon

HOPKINTON, Mass. -- A group of Massachusetts National Guard members early Monday crossed the Boston Marathon start line, launching the 129th edition of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

Race Director Dave McGillivray sent the group of about 40 people in uniform off at 6 a.m. He thanked them for their service and said it's a highlight of the day to see them out on the course each year. It was extra special this year since Monday is the 250th anniversary of Patriots' Day, McGillivray said after. The race is held annually on the state holiday that commemorates the start of the Revolutionary War.

"We appreciate their service, and just the fact that it's Patriots' Day gives it even more meaning," he said.

One of the military marchers, Lt. John Lee, said that all of the history "comes to the forefront on a special day like today."

"I just wanted to be a part of it," he said.

The town of Hopkinton, located about 26.2 miles (42.1 kilometers) west of Boston, is the gathering place for a field of about 30,000 runners preparing for the trek to Copley Square. Race organizers are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first wheelchair race. Bob Hall begged his way into the 1975 Boston Marathon, promising to finish the course in 3 hours or less. He did it, and since then the wheelchair marathon has grown into a highly competitive event - not just in Boston, but around the world.

Forecasts called for partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures mostly in the 50s to low-60s for those who make it to Back Bay in the afternoon

The race will begin at 9:06 a.m. EDT for men's wheelchair; women's wheelchair will begin at 9:09 a.m. EDT; men's open will begin at 9:37 a.m. EDT and women's open starts at 9:47 a.m. EDT, according to the race's website.

McGillivray will jump in with the second wave of athletes to start the race with his son, making this his 53rd Boston Marathon.

"I think it'll be perfect conditions for all of us," McGillivray said. "This is 12 months of planning. So many different organizations and cities are involved. It all just needs to come together, all aligned. Typically it does. And that's what we're expecting."

A group of Massachusetts National Guard members cross the start line, launching the 129th edition of the race, in Hopkinton, Mass, early Monday, April 21, 2025. AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott

Reigning champions Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya return to defend their titles. Lemma separated from the pack of elite men's runners early on last year and ran alone most of the morning, finishing in the 10th fastest time in race history. Most of the top men's finishers from 2024 are returning, including Kenya's Evans Chebet, the two-time Boston Marathon champion who was third last year.

Obiri is trying to become the first woman to win three in a row since 1999. Last year Obiri broke away from a large pack late to become the first woman to repeat as Boston Marathon champion since 2005.

Top American contenders include Emma Bates. The former Boston resident finished fifth in the women's race in 2023 and 12th last year, making her the highest American finisher both years.

This year the women's field will be the fastest ever, with 14 athletes who have personal-best marathon times below 2 hours, 26 minutes, according to the Boston Athletic Association.