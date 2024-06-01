Woman hospitalized after being stabbed on hiking trail in Whittier; suspect arrested

WHITTIER, Calif. (CNS) -- A woman was stabbed on a Whittier hiking trail Friday but was expected to survive, and a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

According to the Whittier Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. to a report of a stabbing on the Greenway Trail near Calmada Avenue.

"The victim, an adult female, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was treated on scene by first responders before being transported to a hospital," according to a police statement. "The victim provided a description of the suspect, who was quickly apprehended by responding officers and detectives in the adjacent neighborhood."

The suspect was described only as a 35-year-old man whose name was not released. Police said they will be maintaining "additional police resources in the area."

It was unclear what prompted the attack.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Whittier police at 562-567-9240.