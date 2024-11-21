Women speak out after surviving car-to-car shooting on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Three Hesperia women survived a car-to-car shooting on the 215 Freeway, and two of them are now speaking out about the terrifying ordeal.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning along southbound lanes near Devore. Their drive took a violent turn when their car came under gunfire.

The driver, who spoke to Eyewitness News but asked not to be publicly identified for safety reasons, described the shocking moment.

"When they first shot my car, I never thought it was shots. I thought my car had broken down," she said.

But it quickly became clear that three bullets had pierced her car - one of which struck the upper leg of her passenger seated in the back.

"She just calmly said 'they hit me.' Which was weird, I think if she would have panicked I probably would have panicked even more," said the driver.

The women were on their way to a church event in Madera around 4 a.m. when they noticed two vehicles tailing them. One vehicle flashed their lights on, according to the passenger seated in the front.

"They would flash their lights on and off and we didn't think anything of it until our friend said that they actually hit her," said the passenger seated up front.

After the shooting, the women pulled into a nearby gas station and called 911.

Emergency responders arrived and the injured woman was taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which they believe was unprovoked.

"I don't know why we were targeted. I just feel now it is like scary to drive. I see a car and I am just scared, I don't know what they are up to," said the driver.

The San Bernardino CHP office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.