World Series Game 2: Dodgers homer early and often to win 4-2 over Yankees

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers didn't need to wait for late-game heroics this time.

While they took Game 1 against the Yankees in nail-biting fashion - off a historic walkoff grand slam by Freddie Freeman in the 10th inning - in Game 2, the Dodgers homered early and often to secure the 2-0 series lead.

Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and, once again, Freeman all homered off starter Carlos Rodon before he was pulled in the fourth inning with the score at 4-1.

Dodgers players celebrate after a home run by Tommy Edman in Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26, 2024 at Dodger Stadium. AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto - the Japanese star who signed a 12-year $325 million contract with Los Angeles this year - kept the Yankees powerhouse bats contained, letting up just one run off a Juan Soto solo homer in six and one-third innings.

Things got tense again for Dodger fans in the 9th, when a Giancarlo Stanton single hopped past third base, sending Soto home to make it 4-2.

Reliever Blake Treinen then gave up a single to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and struck Anthony Rizzo at the plate to load the bases, with one out and the go-ahead run on first.

Treinen struck out Anthony Volpe and then Dave Roberts sent in Alex Vesia to close it out. Jose Trevino hit one deep - but not quite deep enough - and the pop fly closed out the game.

The series now shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Monday.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

