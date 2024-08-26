WATCH LIVE

Woman, 18, dies after being hit by boat propeller in New Jersey shore community of Harvey Cedars

Monday, August 26, 2024 5:24PM
HARVEY CEDARS, New Jersey -- A New Jersey woman trying to board a boat from a raft over the weekend was killed when she was struck by the propeller, police said Monday.

Zeina Mahafzah, 18, of Wayne, New Jersey, was in a raft being pulled by a boat Sunday afternoon in Sunset Park when she tried to get into the vessel, New Jersey State Police said in a statement.

An investigation is underway.

Sunset Park is a recreation area in Harvey Cedars on Long Beach Island.

In a social media post, the Harvey Cedars Police Department asked the public to keep the family and the community in their prayers.

