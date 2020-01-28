Crash involving postal truck near 110 Freeway in South LA leaves 1 injured, mail over roadway

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A multi-vehicle crash near the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles left one person injured and mail scattered on the road.Firefighters responded to the crash scene at about 8:31 p.m. near 37th and Flower streets after a wreck involving a big rig postal truck and other vehicles.The driver of the postal truck, approximately 50 years old, was transported in critical conditions after firefighters came to his aid.Mail and other packages was scattered over the road after the crash.It was not known what led to the crash.