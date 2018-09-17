FBI: Wisconsin postal worker stole money from thousands of letters

EMBED </>More Videos

A postal worker was arrested in Wisconsin after she was caught stealing thousands of letters to pay bills.

A Wisconsin postal worker has been fired after the FBI reportedly caught her stealing mail.

Investigators say they found more than 6,000 opened envelopes in the woman's car. Some of the mail dated back to March 2017. Much of it was intended for people celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

Agents said the postal worker was caught in a sting that involved a $20 bill in an envelope. When the envelope was opened, it sent a signal to agents, who arrested the worker.

The postal worker told investigators she used the stolen money to take care of her children and pay bills.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mailmanpostal servicetheftu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
El Segundo refinery burn-off creates smoke plume seen for miles
Man fatally stabbed outside El Monte bowling alley
Florence updates: 23 dead, including 17 in NC
MYSTERY JET: UPS plane escort causes concern in SoCal
Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett clash at pre-Emmys party
WATCH: 'Mary Poppins Returns' official trailer
Norco High School cleared after report of possible threat
Florence leaves swollen rivers near record levels
Show More
Armed suspect in custody after Westmont barricade
1 killed in rollover crash on 405 Fwy in Hawthorne
Waterspout comes ashore, becomes a tornado in Myrtle Beach
Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang
Thousands celebrate Mexican independence in East LA parade
More News