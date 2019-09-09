Potential victims sought in San Fernando Valley serial rapist case

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking more potential victims of an accused serial rapist.Allen Dante Villarreal was arrested in May with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.Authorities say DNA ties him to at least two sexual assaults in the San Fernando Valley, one involving a minor. Villarreal was also identified as a suspect in a 2012 sexual assault of a minor in Ohio.The identified victims range between the ages of 15 to 23 at the time of the assaults, police say.Villareal recently got a tattoo on his face, but did not have one during the known sexual assaults.Anyone with information should call the LAPD's North Hollywood Sexual Assault Unit at 818-754-8429.