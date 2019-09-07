Potential victims sought in San Fernando Valley series rapist case

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking more potential victims of an accused serial rapist.

Allen Dante Villarreal was arrested in May with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say DNA ties him to at least two sexual assaults in the San Fernando Valley, one involving a minor. Villarreal was also identified as a suspect in a 2012 sexual assault of a minor in Ohio.

The identified victims range between the ages of 15 to 23 at the time of the assaults, police say.

Villareal recently got a tattoo on his face, but did not have one during the known sexual assaults.

Anyone with information should call the LAPD's North Hollywood Sexual Assault Unit at 818-754-8429.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessan fernando valleylos angeles countyrapelos angeles police departmentlapdsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Containment of 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire rises to 35 percent
3 hospitalized, including naked man, in Garden Grove apartment complex fire
Woman dead after alleged assault at Pechanga Casino
$25K offered in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
Used car 'vending machines' popping up along SoCal freeways
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Show More
Palmdale school noose photo: investigation complete
LAPD officers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure in North Hollywood
Glendora robbery suspect killed, 2nd suspect at large
Cause of death likely smoke inhalation in Santa Barbara boat fire: Sheriff
Arcadia teacher named 2019 California History Teacher of the Year
More TOP STORIES News