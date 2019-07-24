Power outage reported in Glendale amid sweltering heat

We are restoring power to parts of Glendale. Please be patient. Outages caused by substations affect many customers. We are receiving your calls and tweets and are aware of all areas out. #MyGlendale — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 24, 2019

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Many Glendale residents and businesses were without power Wednesday after a Glendale Water & Power substation failed just as temperatures climbed to 90 degrees.The widespread outage was reported around 11 a.m.Glendale Water & Power tweeted that crews were working to restore power.It is unclear how many customers were without power.Temperatures climbed into the low 90s by late morning, expected to top out around 100.