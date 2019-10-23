Power shutoffs could affect 162,000 Southern California Edison customers amid increased fire danger

By
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers could see their service shut off as part of a "public safety power shutoff" aimed at reducing the risk of fire amid windy and arid conditions, the utility said.

According to Edison's website, 162,276 customers were under consideration for shutoffs as of Wednesday morning.

Riverside and San Bernardino Counties could see the most outages, with 48,037 and 53,501 customers affected, respectively.

In Los Angeles County, 21,302 customers could be left in the dark.

"Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but PSPS events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees," Edison said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiaweatherwildfirefirefightersedison
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Long Beach bar
President Trump to make remarks on Syria: Special Report
Missing West Point cadet from Gardena found dead
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
LAPD officer injured in Boyle Heights; manhunt on for suspect
Show More
'The Facts of Life' cast reportedly reuniting for holiday special
Rep. Katie Hill denies improper relationship with aide
Palisades Fire: Video shows start of blaze and man in vicinity
Leonard leads Clippers over LeBron and Lakers 112-102
At least 1 killed in violent crash in Hermosa Beach
More TOP STORIES News