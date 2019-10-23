Power shutoffs could effect 162,000 Southern California Edison customers amid increased fire danger

Keep yourself and your loved ones safe and comfortable during a Public Safety Power Shutoff. Here's how you can be better prepared: https://t.co/cu7jV9H3UA pic.twitter.com/XMHTrMTTFc — SCE (@SCE) October 20, 2019

Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers could see their service shut off as part of a "public safety power shutoff" aimed at reducing the risk of fire amid windy and arid conditions, the utility said.According to Edison's website, 162,276 customers were under consideration for shutoffs as of Wednesday morning.Riverside and San Bernardino Counties could see the most outages, with 48,037 and 53,501 customers affected, respectively.In Los Angeles County, 21,302 customers could be left in the dark."Turning off our customers' power is not something we take lightly, but PSPS events are one of the ways we can better ensure the safety of the public, our customers, and our employees," Edison said in a statement.