Powerball lottery ticket worth over $6M sold at Corona doughnut shop

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Check those tickets! Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a Corona doughnut shop is $6 million richer now - although they came just one number short of a much bigger payout.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the correct Powerball number, in Wednesday's multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at Sunny Donut.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis. In this case, that means $6 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $184 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 11, 41, 56, 57, 63 and the Powerball number was 2. The jackpot was $168 million.

Sunny Donut will receive a $30,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The drawing was the 15th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

City News Service contributed to this report.
