Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion for Monday's drawing

The estimated prize for Monday's drawing marks only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history that the jackpot has risen to $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1 billion after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold for Saturday night's drawing.

The estimated prize for Monday's drawing marks only the second time in the lottery's 30-year history that the jackpot has risen to $1 billion, according to Powerball. The cash value is estimated at $497.3 million.

The Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night for the estimated $825 million prize were 40, 19, 57, 31, 46 and the Powerball was 23. The powerplay was 3.

Players were given a chance to win the second-largest prize in the game's history. Saturday's prize had a cash value of $410.2 million.

Six tickets won $1 million prizes in Saturday's drawing, Powerball said. California and Michigan both had two winning tickets, while Maryland and Texas had one apiece, the lottery said.

There were 36 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner ahead of Saturday's drawing. If a player had won on Saturday's jackpot, it would have been the sixth time the Powerball jackpot had been hit this year.

The largest prize in Powerball history was $1.586 billion sold in January 2016 and shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Six tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes in Wednesday night's drawing. The winning tickets were won in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes Wednesday, totaling in $21.1 million.

A $632.6 million jackpot was hit on Jan. 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin.

The Powerball jackpot was last won with a ticket in Pennsylvania, which won a $206.9 million jackpot on Aug. 3.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to a statement from Powerball.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Ticket sale cut-off times vary by jurisdiction, but are typically one to two hours before the scheduled drawing.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 39 years, or as a lump sum payment.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016.

ABC News' Keith Harden contributed to this report.