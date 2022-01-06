Powerball ticket worth $1.3 million sold at South Pasadena gas station

That ticket was among the 14 sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.
One lucky winner bought the ticket a Chevron station located at 1400 Mission Street in South Pasadena.
The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.
The winning ticket in Sacramento was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store, the California Lottery said. The Wisconsin Lottery didn't immediately announce where the winning ticket in its state was sold.
The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot was one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but it didn't rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.
City News Service contributed to this report.