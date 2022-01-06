lottery

Powerball ticket worth $1.3 million sold at South Pasadena gas station

EMBED <>More Videos

$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- While Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and Sacramento were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, one lucky ticket worth $1,303,479 was purchased at a gas station in South Pasadena, officials said.

That ticket was among the 14 sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

One lucky winner bought the ticket a Chevron station located at 1400 Mission Street in South Pasadena.

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The winning ticket in Sacramento was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store, the California Lottery said. The Wisconsin Lottery didn't immediately announce where the winning ticket in its state was sold.

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million. The jackpot was one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game, but it didn't rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesouth pasadenalos angeles countyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOTTERY
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
No big winner in Powerball drawing, jackpot grows to $483M
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
Super Bowl still planned for SoFi, but NFL considering alternates
Venice residents frustrated over homeless tents reappearing
LA County firefighter critically injured in structure fire
California extends indoor mask mandate to Feb. 15
LA County workers required to wear medical-grade masks
Show More
Vanessa Bryant wins key court ruling in lawsuit over crash photos
Hawaii changes COVID-19 travel requirements for visitors
La Verne's new police chief is first woman to lead department
Man reunites with family after decades with help of a map
4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles central CA
More TOP STORIES News