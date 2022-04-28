Somebody woke up a big winner after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
One jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a quick-trip convenience store in Gilbert, Arizona. The winning ticket is worth more than $470 million, with a cash option of $283 million.
The winning numbers were: 11 - 36 - 61 - 62 and 68 with a Powerball number of 4.
SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history
RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner in Arizona for $470M lottery jackpot
Gilbert, Arizona convenience store sells jackpot-winning ticket
LOTTERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News