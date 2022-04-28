lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner in Arizona for $470M lottery jackpot

Gilbert, Arizona convenience store sells jackpot-winning ticket
EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in Glbert, Arizona

Somebody woke up a big winner after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

One jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a quick-trip convenience store in Gilbert, Arizona. The winning ticket is worth more than $470 million, with a cash option of $283 million.

The winning numbers were: 11 - 36 - 61 - 62 and 68 with a Powerball number of 4.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financearizonajackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOTTERY
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $454M
Powerball lottery jackpot at $421M; winning numbers drawing Monday
$2.2 million Powerball ticket sold in Riverside County still unclaimed
Cashier mistake leads to $1M lottery win for Iowa man
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for allegedly planting bomb in ex's new boyfriend's car
OC, federal authorities announce Mexican Mafia crackdown
Nearly year after deadly Ontario explosion, some are still struggling
Gunman robs two South LA street vendors, shooting one
Which SoCal areas will be affected by new outdoor watering limits?
Newlywed killed in wrong-way crash on 60 Freeway
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
Show More
Rick Caruso on Skid Row: 30K housing units or 'kick him out of office'
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
Sheriff Alex Villanueva denies what cameras catch him saying
$18.8M settlement in fatal West LA Lamborghini crash
'Charlie's Angel' star Cheryl Ladd heads cast of 'A Cowgirl's Song'
More TOP STORIES News