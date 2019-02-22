Powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits southern Ecuador

A seismograph is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock Photo)

LIMA, Peru --
A very powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southern Ecuador in the early hours of Friday close to the country's border with Peru, although no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage were available.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened at 10:17 GMT 115 kilometers (71 miles) southeast of the town of Palora, in the Morona Santiago province, at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles).

The quake was felt in the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, and the coastal city of Guayaquil.

Peru's official geophysics institute said it registered two aftershocks of 6.06 and 6.6 magnitude in the 30 minutes that followed the first tremor.

Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said on his official Twitter account that "preliminary reports of the quakes near Macas (the provincial capital of Morona Santiago) don't show major damage."

The quakes, he wrote, "were felt all over the country."

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook a central area of the Ecuadorean coast on April 16, 2016, killed more than 700 people, destroyed hundreds of houses and caused more than $3 billion of losses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Stolen-vehicle suspect leads authorities on multi-county chase
Rare snowfall seen in cities across SoCal
Cat recovering after being rescued from cinder block wall
Things to know about last-minute Oscars preparations
Suspect surrenders after leading chase with shredded tires
Wet February alleviates drought in California
LAPD LAWSUIT: 'Men keep their jobs, women get fired'
Pasadena teacher surprised with $25K Milken award
Show More
LA taxi, ride-share drivers opposing proposed ban on digital rooftop ads
Willem Dafoe enjoys 4th Oscar nomination for 'At Eternity's Gate'
ICE: Armed suspect in Napa shootout deported 3 times
Santa Ana PD using new 3D technology to survey crime scenes
Antelope Valley residents wake up to inches of snow
More News