Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

Fontana police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his pregnant ex-girlfriend on Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fontana police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his pregnant ex-girlfriend on Thursday.

At about 6:30 p.m., a Fontana PD officer was in the area of the 9800 block of Pepper Avenue when he was flagged down by a frantic family and witnesses. The officer was told that a woman who lives in the area was forcibly taken and thrown into the back seat of a black 2012 Nissan Altima with the license plate 7BNK161.

The suspect was identified as the victim's ex- boyfriend, 20-year-old Nicholas Hernandez of Rialto, who fled the scene.

The victim was heard screaming "let go" several times as she was forced into the car, police said. The victim is believed to be five months pregnant, allegedly with Hernandez's baby.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Hernandez or anyone who sees his vehicle is urged to contact the Fontana Police Department immediately. You can reach the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700.
