Pregnant teen stabbed in Westlake District

A search is underway for suspects after a pregnant teenager was stabbed in the Westlake District of Los Angeles Wednesday night.Los Angeles police said the 16-year-old victim was stabbed in her right side shortly before 7 p.m. at the corner of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard.An ambulance was requested for the teen, whose condition was not known.Two suspects were spotted running from the location, police said. A description of the two was not released.