Man charged in road-rage crash that lead to death of 23-year-old pregnant woman in Long Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged in road-rage case that killed pregnant woman in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 26-year-old man has been charged in an alleged road-rage incident that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach and led to the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Miguel Larios has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Police say he was driving drunk over the weekend, with the 23-year-old pregnant woman and 10-year-old boy as passengers, when he chased another vehicle on Long Beach Boulevard and crashed into two other cars.

EMBED More News Videos

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed and a man suspected of DUI was arrested after a road rage incident led to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Long Beach.



The woman, whose name has not been released, and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital. The boy sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Larios is being held on $200,000 bail.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countytraffic fatalitiesduiwoman killedroad ragepregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newsom will reportedly mandate vaccination for teachers
Compton: Father finds missing son, 14, fatally shot in trailer
CA hospital visitors now need proof of vaccination or negative test
CA surf school owner suspected of killing his 2 children in Mexico
Thunderstorms expected in desert, mountain communities
YouTube suspends Rand Paul for 7 days
Fauci says he supports vaccine mandate for teachers
Show More
OC sees 1st case of child with psychosis from COVID-19
Burbank street-racing crash: Victim's loved ones demand arrests
1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC
Baldwin Park councilman mourns brother's death to COVID
Some SoCal private schools closed amid pandemic, others thrive
More TOP STORIES News