Man charged in road-rage crash that lead to death of 23-year-old pregnant woman in Long Beach

Miguel Larios has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of child abuse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.
Police say he was driving drunk over the weekend, with the 23-year-old pregnant woman and 10-year-old boy as passengers, when he chased another vehicle on Long Beach Boulevard and crashed into two other cars.
The woman, whose name has not been released, and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital. The boy sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Larios is being held on $200,000 bail.