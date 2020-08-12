Pregnant woman fatally struck by vehicle in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A pregnant woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Anaheim Tuesday evening, police said.The crash happened in the area of Katella Avenue and Bayless Street at about 7:30 p.m.Witnesses say the driver of a white Jeep lost control, jumped the curb and hit the pregnant woman on the sidewalk.The pregnant woman's husband, who was standing nearby, was not injured. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, where she died. Doctors are trying to save the baby, who is in critical condition.Police are investigating if DUI was a factor in the crash.Anaheim police said the driver was also transported and suffered injuries described as minor-to-moderate.