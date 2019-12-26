Pregnant woman shot, killed on Christmas by father of baby in Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- A pregnant woman was shot and killed on Christmas Day by the father of her baby, San Antonio police said.

According to police, the unborn child, who was due in less than a month, did not survive the shooting.

The woman was killed while her 2- and 6-year-old children were in the home, police said.

After fatally shooting the woman, police said the 27-year-old man shot himself.

He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition, police said.

No further information on the victim has been released at this time.

CNN contributed to this article.
