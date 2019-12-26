Pregnant woman shot, killed on Christmas by father of baby in Texas

SAN ANTONIO -- A pregnant woman was shot and killed on Christmas Day by the father of her baby, San Antonio police said.According to police, the unborn child, who was due in less than a month, did not survive the shooting.The woman was killed while her 2- and 6-year-old children were in the home, police said.After fatally shooting the woman, police said the 27-year-old man shot himself.He's hospitalized in extremely serious condition, police said.No further information on the victim has been released at this time.