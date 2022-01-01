Pregnant woman is shot at New Year's Eve party in Santa Clarita, hospitalized in unknown condition

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pregnant woman was shot overnight at a New Year's Eve party in a residential Santa Clarita neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 28200 block of Florabunda Road, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said. The conditions of the victim and her unborn child were unknown.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was shot in the abdomen, according to the sheriff's spokesperson. She is believed to be about 21 weeks pregnant.

No arrests were immediately announced in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

