Pregnant woman stabbed 30 times, unborn baby dies in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowhas more on the investigation.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx --
A woman who was 20 weeks pregnant was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend in the Bronx early Tuesday, causing her to lose her baby, police said.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Walton Avenue in the Melrose section.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was stabbed more than 30 times in her stomach. She's in critical condition but is expected to survive. Her unborn baby did not survive the attack.

Now, 30-year-old Oscar Alvarez is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of weapon.

Authorities say he stated the stabbing was an accident during the domestic dispute. He fled in her car, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, but then surrendered to police

The victim's neighbors say she was very excited about her pregnancy.

"I could tell she was excited about the baby and stuff like that," one neighbor said. "She was way far along, like six, seven months."

They went from excitement to shock and are now at a loss for words.

"They are a nice family, I've never heard them fight or anything like that," a neighbor said. "I'm still in shock. I can't believe it happened."

The couple's neighbors said they'd lived in the building for over a year, and they never saw signs of friction.

"I see her every day, they are walking the dog and stuff like that," a neighbor said. "I've never seen them fighting or anything, no problems."

They're all trying to figure out what went wrong when it all seemed so right.

"I recently saw her in the lobby," the porter said. "She told me, 'I'm so happy I'm pregnant. My mother is not alive and would've been so excited that I'm having a baby.'"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingpregnant womanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News