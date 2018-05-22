A woman who was 20 weeks pregnant was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend in the Bronx early Tuesday, causing her to lose her baby, police said.It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Walton Avenue in the Melrose section.Police say the 30-year-old woman was stabbed more than 30 times in her stomach. She's in critical condition but is expected to survive. Her unborn baby did not survive the attack.Now, 30-year-old Oscar Alvarez is charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of weapon.Authorities say he stated the stabbing was an accident during the domestic dispute. He fled in her car, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, but then surrendered to policeThe victim's neighbors say she was very excited about her pregnancy."I could tell she was excited about the baby and stuff like that," one neighbor said. "She was way far along, like six, seven months."They went from excitement to shock and are now at a loss for words."They are a nice family, I've never heard them fight or anything like that," a neighbor said. "I'm still in shock. I can't believe it happened."The couple's neighbors said they'd lived in the building for over a year, and they never saw signs of friction."I see her every day, they are walking the dog and stuff like that," a neighbor said. "I've never seen them fighting or anything, no problems."They're all trying to figure out what went wrong when it all seemed so right."I recently saw her in the lobby," the porter said. "She told me, 'I'm so happy I'm pregnant. My mother is not alive and would've been so excited that I'm having a baby.'"