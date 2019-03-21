Crime & Safety

Pregnant woman stabbed multiple times in Sunland-Tujunga carjacking

A car is seen wrecked following a stabbing and carjacking in the Sunland-Tujunga area on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pregnant woman is hurt after being stabbed multiple times during a carjacking in the Sunland-Tujunga area Wednesday night.

The crime happened just after 6 p.m. in the 10800 block of Eldora Avenue, police said. Two male suspects carjacked the woman's Kia and then stabbed her in the chest.

The victim's wounds are non-life-threatening, according to Los Angeles police.

The suspects in the stolen vehicle hit at least one other parked car on the victim's street. They then got out of the vehicle, ran off and were picked up by a Volkswagen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
