Politics

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

EMBED <>More Videos

President Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs

WASHINGTON -- The Biden Administration announced a plan to ease the burden of housing costs. The administration said the goal is to close the housing supply gap over time.

Some of the things the plan is designed to accomplish include closing America's housing supply shortfall in five years.

The plan could create and preserve hundreds of thousands of affordable housing units in the next three years.

By the end of 2022, the Biden Administration would like to finish construction on the most new homes in any year since 2006.

For the full details of the housing supply action plan, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Laguna Woods church
Man shot, left in critical condition after Riverside home invasion
Lunar eclipse video: Total blood moon eclipse dazzles SoCal skies
3 killed in fiery crash on 118 Freeway in Granada Hills
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Therapy dog helps first responders cope with OC church shooting
Over 100 firefighters battling brush fire in Porter Ranch
Show More
What you need to know about California's water emergency
Varieties of Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers gummies recalled
Man fatally shot outside Grand Central Market in downtown LA
Average LA County gas prices tops $6 for 1st time since April 1
10 killed in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
More TOP STORIES News