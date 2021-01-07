Zuckerberg extends Trump's Facebook, Instagram lockout indefinitely

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9414038" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business."

WASHINGTON -- Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has been locked out of his accounts on Facebook and Instagram indefinitely, and at least until the end of his presidency."The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg wrote. "His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world."Facebook removed a post by Trump Wednesday in which he told supporters involved in the chaotic riot at the U.S Capitol aimed at thwarting the peaceful transfer of power to "go home" but kept up false election attacks and called backers "very special.""We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence," Zuckerberg wrote. "Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms."Facebook had previously announced it had placed a 24-hour block on Trump's page for "policy violations" and that his Instagram account was locked as well, but the ban has now been extended with no clear end date."Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies," Zuckerberg wrote. "We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."One insurrectionist was fatally shot by police during the storming of the Capitol, and authorities said three others died of medical conditions."We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg wrote. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."Twitter on Wednesday locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours and said that future violations could result in a permanent suspension.The company required the removal of three of Trump's tweets, including the video, and Trump's account deleted those posts, Twitter said. Had they remained, Twitter had threatened to extend his suspension.Twitter initially left the video up but blocked people from being able to retweet it or comment on it. Only later in the day did the platform delete it entirely.