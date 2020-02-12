Education

President Trump proposes ending student loan forgiveness program for the 4th time

President Donald Trump is looking to end a popular student loan forgiveness program for the fourth time in a row.

The program allows public sector workers like teachers, nurses and social workers to apply for loan forgiveness after making payments for ten years.

Student loan forgiveness program has denied 99 percent of applications despite $700 million from Congress, report says

President George W. Bush signed the program into law in 2007, making 2017 the first year that people could apply. About 1% of applicants have received loan forgiveness.

The president's planned cut is part of a White House budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year. Congress has never approved Trump's previous efforts to cut the program - and it's unlikely to this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbudgeteducationu.s. & worldpresident donald trumploansstudent loans
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News