Society

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day? The history behind the holiday

You probably know that Presidents Day has its roots in George Washington's birthday, but did you know his birthday was changed during his lifetime? Here's the history behind the holiday.

Despite its common name, the federal holiday is officially called George Washington's Birthday. Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731 but his birthday changed when British colonies switched to the Gregorian calendar, according to the Center for Legislative Archives.

His new birthday, which was Feb. 22, 1732, was celebrated for many years before becoming a legal holiday in 1879.

The Monday Holiday Law in 1968 made it always on Monday to create a three-day weekend and "bring substantial benefits to both the spiritual and economic life of the Nation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyholidayhistoryu.s. & worldpresident's day
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News