Police search for preteen boy accused of killing 16-year-old girl in Gardena

HARBOR GATEWAY (KABC) -- Police are searching for a preteen boy accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl to death in Gardena on Saturday, police say.
The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 14000 block of Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Witnesses say the shooter intervened in a fight between two girls, shooting one of them.
Police are looking for the boy and the other girl in the fight.
Anyone with information was urged to call Los Angeles Police Department.
