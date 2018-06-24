Previous shootings reported at Calabasas park where father killed

Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park when he was shot in the upper body. (KABC)

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
As authorities investigate the killing of a father in front of his daughters at a Calabasas campground, new information is coming out about other seemingly random shootings in the same area.

Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park when he was shot in the upper body. Investigators say he was shot in front of his daughters, ages 2 and 4, inside his tent early Friday morning.

Friends and family say Beaudette died doing what he loved - enjoying the outdoors with his daughters. His wife did not accompany them on the trip because she was studying for an exam. The couple was planning to move soon to Northern California for new jobs.

Now other people who have been shot at while at the same park are coming forward and questioning whether the shootings are related.

Meliss Tatangelo was camping with her boyfriend in January 2017 at the park when she heard a loud noise in the middle of the night. She discovered a bullet hole in the back of her car. She reported the shooting to authorities, who examined the bullet hole and retrieved the bullet.

There are reports of other shootings at the park, including a man being shot there in 2016. Another man says his car was hit by a gunshot around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say they are aware of the other shooting reports, but say at this time there is no evidence to connect them.
