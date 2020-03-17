1st ever Southeast LA Pride postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- The first-ever Southeast Los Angeles Pride was scheduled to happen on April 22, 2020, at the East Los Angeles College satellite campus in South Gate. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has now been postponed."We know with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 we have to take extra precautions when it comes events and public spaces," said Denise Diaz, Vice Mayor of South Gate. "Therefore, we are closely monitoring what the county department of public health is telling us on a daily basis on the current situation."The City of South Gate and the college are spearheading this event, said the Vice Mayor."This is an incredible opportunity as someone who grew up in the Southeast, grew up in Huntington Park, to be able to celebrate pride, LGBT pride," said Felipe Agredano, East L.A. College professor.Agredano said as someone who identifies as a gay man, it wasn't easy growing up in his community."I remember being afraid. I remember being bullied. I remember...feeling my voice not being a part of our cities, our communities," said Agredano. "I'm very fortunate, very glad to have seen the difference now...that our cities are sponsoring, welcoming all of our youth. That all youth are safe."As of now, Vice Mayor Diaz has not announced the new date for Southeast L.A. Pride and said that she's going to keep monitoring the situation to make any further changes to the event that many were looking forward to."Bringing everyone that supports our communities and make sure that we have all of our voices celebrated," said Agredano.