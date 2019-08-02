Primary suspect, several others arrested in fatal shooting of LAPD Officer Juan Diaz, AP reports

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A primary suspect has been arrested along with several other people days after the fatal shooting of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Juan Jose Diaz, a person briefed on the matter told the Associated Press on Friday.
The person was not authorized to speak publicly and confirmed the arrest on condition of anonymity, according to the AP. The development came as the LAPD was conducting raids in Glassell Park and Murrieta as part of the investigation.
Diaz was shot and killed after being confronted by a group of graffiti taggers in the early morning hours Saturday while as he, his girlfriend and her two brothers were at a taco stand in Lincoln Heights, police said.
