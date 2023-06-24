The latest caffeinated beverage craze has made many young consumers eager for a drink, which has prompted a new alert for parents.

Why Logan Paul, KSI-backed energy drinks have triggered new health alerts for parents

Prime, a beverage brand that offers a range of sports drinks, mixes and energy drinks, is backed by two massive internet personalities. YouTuber, rapper and boxer Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, known professionally as KSI, and WWE wrestler and social media personality Logan Paul, are the joint faces of the drink, which is manufactured by Louisville-based Congo Brands.

The drink, first released in the U.K. in 2022, has gone from just another variety beverage to a status symbol with its much-hyped marketing on TikTok.

With flavors like tropical punch and strawberry watermelon, Paul has touted on his TikTok videos that Prime is "the fastest growing sports drink in history."

Other videos show KSI looking at a group of kids rapidly approaching a branded Prime drink bus.

The drink comes in energy and hydration forms and has become wildly popular with kids. The bottled hydration version has no caffeine and is made with coconut water and electrolytes. The canned energy version, which does contain caffeine, has raised concerns with some experts looking out for younger consumers.

A 12-ounce can of Coca Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine and an 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull has 80 milligrams. A 12-ounce can of Prime energy, by contrast, contains 200 milligrams of caffeine.

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel said 200 milligrams "is a huge amount of caffeine."

"That is too much for any growing child," Patel told "GMA." "That much caffeine can cause some adverse effects, such as disrupted sleep, mood disorders, upset stomach, even abnormal heart rhythms."

The warning label on Prime energy drink products note that it's not recommended for children under the age of 18.

Patel offered additional medical insight and advice to parents whose children may be consuming or asking to drink highly caffeinated beverages.

"First thing that parents out there should do is make sure that their kids are getting enough sleep so the kids aren't tired in the middle of the day and then running to go get a stimulant," he said.

"If your kids get bored with just water, which is the preferred hydration source, you can try other flavored waters with fruit," Patel added, noting other options might include things like coconut water.