William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan reunite to view floral tributes in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Princes Harry and William and their wives, Princesses Meghan and Kate, viewed flowers and greeted crowds Saturday outside Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of wellwishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.

It was the two couples' first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.