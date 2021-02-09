royal family

UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

LONDON -- Britain's Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London's Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie's parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, The princess' baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank's first child and the queen's ninth great-grandchild.



"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the statement said.

The palace said that Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were "delighted with the news."

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

