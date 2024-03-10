Photo of Princess Kate retracted by news agencies over concerns of image manipulation

LONDON -- A photo shared by Princess Kate and Prince William on their official X account, and distributed via Kensington Palace, has been retracted by several global news agencies over concerns it was "manipulated."

On Sunday morning, Kate, the Princess of Wales, issued a statement on social media thanking the public for their support in the months since she underwent abdominal surgery and wishing moms in the United Kingdom a happy Mother's Day, alongside a photo showing her with her three children.

Several hours later, though, the Associated Press, the AFP, Getty Images and Reuters news agencies removed the photo, which had been attributed to Prince William as the photographer, from their platforms.

Reuters said it was taking it down after a post-publication review. Both Getty and AFP had takedown notices that said the photo was removed for editorial reasons.

In a statement to ABC News, the AP said it had: "retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appears that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand."

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

The original photo issued by Kensington Palace can be viewed on X here:

When it was first issued the photo was believed to be the first public image of Kate since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago.

The photo of her in a chair surrounded by her three children was credited to her husband, William, Prince of Wales and heir to the throne, and was said to be taken earlier in the week in Windsor.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate said on social media. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

It follows weeks of wild speculation on social media about her whereabouts since she left a hospital Jan. 29 after a nearly two week stay following planned surgery. She hadn't been seen publicly since Christmas Day.

The royal family has been under more scrutiny than usual in recent weeks, because both Kate and King Charles III can't carry out their usual public duties because of health problems.

Royal officials say Charles is undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, which was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate. The monarch has canceled all his public engagements while he receives treatment, though he's been photographed walking to church and meeting privately with government officials and dignitaries.

Kate, 42, underwent surgery Jan. 16 and her condition and the reason for the surgery have not been revealed, though Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate's office said it was not cancer-related.

Although the palace initially said it would only provide significant updates and that she would not return to royal duties before Easter - March 31 this year - it followed up with a statement last month amid the rumors and conspiracy theories by saying she was doing well and reiterating its previous statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.