A high school principal has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a boy under 14 years old in Yucaipa, authorities said.Sean Michael McMurray, 42, was contacted Wednesday in Moreno Valley and voluntarily went to the Yucaipa Police Department for an interview with detectives, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.McMurray was arrested after the interview on suspicion of lewd acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bail was set at $1 million.The investigation began in February when the boy said he was sexually abused by McMurray. "The victim reported that during a two-year period (2013 - 2015), McMurray sexually abused the victim on multiple occasions," a sheriff's news release said.At the time of the alleged incident, the suspect was a teacher in the Banning Unified School District. He is currently the principal of March Mountain High School in the Moreno Valley Unified School District, according to authorities.The boy was not a student of McMurray's and did not attend any of the schools where the suspect was employed, investigators said.Detectives, who believe there may be additional victims, released McMurray's booking photo after his arrest.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Yucaipa police detectives at (909) 918-2305.