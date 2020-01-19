Religion & Spirituality

Large crowds gather in downtown Los Angeles for Archdiocese's OneLife LA

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Large crowds gathered in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, just a few miles away from the Women's March L.A., for the sixth annual OneLife LA.

The event organized by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was described as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life.

Participants gathered at Placita Olvera and traveled down to the Los Angeles State Historic Park, led by Archbishop Jose Gomez.



At the park, the crowd heard from a number of guest speakers, including from a woman who turned her life around after becoming a victim of sex trafficking as a teenager. Now, as an adult, she fights for criminal justice reform.

Other speakers focused on issues including homelessness.

"Every life matters, every single one," said Jess Echeverry, Executive Director of SOFESA.
