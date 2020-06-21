Community & Events

President Trump supporters hold demonstration in support of police in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Supporters of President Donald Trump on Saturday held a demonstration in Torrance to show their support of law enforcement agencies.

Around 150 people gathered along Torrance Boulevard near Madrona Avenue, waving flags and posters to reinforce their message of support for police as protests around the country call for police reform.

People passing by in their cars honked their horns to bolster the message.

Some 30 Black Lives Matter protesters arrived at the location a short time later. Verbal arguments between the two groups ensued but there were no reports of physical altercations.
