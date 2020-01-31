Procession held for fallen Oxnard police officer, Nathan Martin, killed in motorcycle crash

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A procession took place Friday morning to honor the fallen Oxnard police officer, Nathan Martin, who was killed during off-duty hours in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The procession began at 9 a.m. at the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office and ended at the Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in Camarillo.

Martin was a 20-year veteran of the department and served alongside his brother who is also an officer with Oxnard Police Department.

Martin was as a well-liked figure in the community. He was most recently assigned as a school resource officer at Hueneme High School. Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney remarked, "the students at Hueneme High School loved him, the faculty loved him."

He is survived by his wife, Marita, and three children.
