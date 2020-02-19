Proposition 13: Poll says 51% of likely California primary voters support ballot measure to modernize schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5947582" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the eve of the Nevada Caucus, an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA found that voters nationwide believe Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders are mostly likely to defeat President Donald Trump.

With Super Tuesday voting about two weeks away, an exclusive ABC7 Eyewitness News poll shows significant support for California's Proposition 13, which would modernize schools statewide.The proposition has apparent baseline support among likely and actual primary voters, with 51% saying they will vote "yes" and 32% voting "no," according to the poll conducted by SurveyUSA.However, passage of the proposition is by no means a lock, as opposition to ballot measures in general has historically increased as Election Day approaches.In fact, among the small group of likely primary voters who told SurveyUSA that they had already returned a primary ballot -- theoretically the most committed voters -- Proposition 13 trails 54% to 45%.Among those who said they are 100% certain to vote but just haven't done so yet, Prop. 13 leads 50% to 30%.Here is the question that was asked of 1,400 California adults, and their responses:51% Yes32% No17% Not certain