What is Prop 25? California to vote on eliminating cash bail system

Two years ago, California would have become the first state to eliminate cash bail for jailed suspects awaiting trial. The law was challenged so it hasn't taken effect.Proposition 25 is a referendum on the law to replace the state's cash bail system with risk assessments instead.A low risk would determine whether a detained suspect should be granted pretrial release and under what conditions. Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB10 two years ago.It requires superior courts to create pretrial assessment divisions which would make recommendations for a suspect's release.It was described as ground zero in the fight over criminal justice reform by shifting from who can pay bail toward protecting public safety.The American Bail Coalition organized Californians Against the Reckless Bail Scheme and led the effort to repeal SB10 by getting Proposition 25 on the ballot.In politics, making strange bedfellows, the ACLU is also opposed to SB10, but for different reasons. They say there is racial bias in the risk assessment that needs to be addressed.