Propane tanks explode as firefighters battle downtown LA commercial fire

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid red-flag weather conditions, firefighters are battling a blaze at a large commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.
The fire was reported in the fashion district Monday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.
At least 112 firefighters were assigned to fight the fire as strong winds carried a serious danger of spreading the flames. Firefighters throughout the Southland had been expecting dangerous fire conditions on Monday with hot temperatures and dry Santa Ana winds.
Adding to the danger: Fire officials reported there were propane tanks exploding outside the building.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
