PORCH PIRATE

Proposed CA law would increase penalties for porch pirates

EMBED </>More Videos

Porch pirates beware.

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
A proposed new California law aims to increase penalties for porch pirates.

It's become one of the most well-documented crimes and infuriating for homeowners on the other side of the screen.

Cameras are capturing more and more porch pirates in the act, but it's not stopping thieves.

"They are happening every day of the week it seems like," said Sgt. Jim Munro with Clovis Police.

Police say under the current law package thefts generally come with a light penalty.

The stolen goods have to total more than $950 for the suspect to be charged with a felony. Any less than that, and it's just a misdemeanor - meaning if the perpetrator is caught they'd likely just face a fine and remain out of jail.

The new proposed law would treat package theft more like burglary. A person's porch would be considered an extension of their home and prosecutors could file the charge either as a misdemeanor or a felony.

But legal analyst Tony Capozzi questions is it's actually effective.

"I'm not even sure it's needed. What it does is elevate the misdemeanor offense of stealing off of someone's porch from a six-month maximum sentence to a one-year maximum sentence," Capozzi said.

Police say any new tool helps. But the best deterrent still depends on the homeowners themselves and to know when something is arriving in the mail.

"A lot of times that's what they are doing, they are driving down the street either following the truck or looking on doorsteps to see if there are packages there," Munro said.

If you order a package from Amazon, there are alerts you can set up on your phone to let you know when it's been delivered.

In cases where there is video, officers say they have a high success rate making an arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porch piratebillscalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PORCH PIRATE
VIDEO: Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Porch pirates steal child's life-saving medicine
Suspected OC prolific porch pirate arrested
More porch pirate
Top Stories
Infant girl dies in Upland, boy thrown off building
Thieves steal car from OC foster family with 9 kids at home
Girl Scout hero arrested on drug charges
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' soars to big box office win
New CA bill toughens DUI standards
Activists call for prosecution of Democratic donor Ed Buck
Metro considers tax plan that may boost Uber, Lyft prices
Oral surgeon encourages use of new pain-relieving drug, not opioids
Show More
Trump, North Korea's Kim meeting for 2nd summit
Santa Anita track concerns: 19 horses die in 2 months
OC man guilty in stabbing death of wife, baby son
Data: Allegations of migrant child sex abuse reported
Claims settled in Porter Ranch gas leak dispute
More News