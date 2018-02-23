Prosecutors decline to charge Seal Beach chef with rape

By ABC7.com staff
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Three days after a 55-year-old Seal Beach chef was arrested on suspicion of rape, he was released from custody when prosecutors declined to file charges, according to Orange County jail records.

Darryl Lee Matanane had been arrested Sunday by Seal Beach Police Department detectives, who identified him as a sexual assault suspect.

The investigation stemmed from a woman's allegation that she awoke in an unfamiliar apartment and was sexually assaulted after Matanane served her an alcoholic drink at a local restaurant.

"The victim does not remember how she got to the apartment," police said in a Monday news release. She was not publicly identified.

Two days later, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's Office said prosecutors were requesting further investigation by police before making a decision on whether to file charges in the case.

Matanane was released late Wednesday afternoon. Inmate records on the Orange County sheriff's website stated the reason for his release as "D.A. refused to prosecute."

The district attorney's office "has requested additional information in order to go forward with filing sexual assault charges," a Seal Beach police spokesperson said. "Our investigators are pursuing other potential leads and victims."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapearrestsexual assaultSeal BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Seal Beach chef arrested on suspicion of rape
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News