Protesters in LA seek justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash involving teen driver

Family, friends and supporters joined the protest outside of the L.A. County District Attorney's office asking for appropriate charges to be levied against the teenage driver.
On Feb. 17, Monique Munoz was on her way home from work when her Lexus sedan was struck by a Lamborghini SUV at Overland Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in West L.A. Police say the driver was a 17-year-old who smashed into her car at high speed, killing her.
Isaac Cardona, Munoz's father, wants the teenage driver to be prosecuted as an adult. The family is angry that weeks have passed and the 17-year-old has yet to be charged by the office of District Attorney George Gascón.
Gascón says the case is under review.
At the protest, cars cruised by the protests and honked their horns in support of family and friends who were holding signs.