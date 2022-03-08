Politics

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested, charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

EMBED <>More Videos

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

WASHINGTON -- The leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for what federal prosecutors say was his role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Proud Boys former chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wasn't there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.

Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020.

Tarrio was released from jail on Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



Aug. 23, 2021: Proud Boys leader who burned Black Lives Matter flag gets 5 months in jail
EMBED More News Videos

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 36, was arrested after he arrived in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpus capitolu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
TOP STORIES
2nd teen dies after his brother is killed in Huntington Beach crash
TODAY: Memorial service set for officer killed in OC helicopter crash
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Woman with dementia sexually assaulted at OC nursing home, DA says
Small business owners protest closure of popular NoHo swap meet
Newsom to deliver California State of the State
Show More
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Los Angeles Police Commission to review report on 2021 LAPD shootings
Teen killed, 2 others injured in crash off 5 Freeway in Downey
Box of human heads stolen from truck in Denver
CA lawmakers to debate 3 new bills aiming to reform Prop 47
More TOP STORIES News