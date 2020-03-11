Self-proclaimed psychic in Culver City arrested for alleged 'curse removal' scam

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A self-proclaimed psychic who operated out of Culver City has been arrested for allegedly scamming a client out of thousands of dollars to remove a curse.Los Angeles police arrested Leslie Lee, 42, for grand theft.They say she met a Hollywood woman years ago and over an eight-year period gained her trust and convinced her to pay large sums of money to get rid of "negative energy."She used rituals involving eggs to verify that the alleged victim was suffering from a curse and asked for increasing sums to help rid the curse.Detectives say they have found at least two other alleged victims with similar stories and fear there may be others.Lee told the victims the money would ultimately be returned to her, but the money was never recovered, police say..Law officials are urging individuals to speak out if they were involved in similar scams with fortune tellers or if they have any additional information specific to this case. Anyone with information is advised to contact Hollywood Burglary Detective Patrick Aluotto at (213) 972-2929. Individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can contact LA regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.