Officials are reaching out to the public in an effort to identify the suspect or suspects behind the Creek Fire that started in the San Bernardino National Forest this summer.
The fire began June 30 off U.S. Forest Service Road 1N09 near Highway 330, and spread to 33 acres.
Forest Service law enforcement officers are looking for any possible witnesses to the fire.
"While we spoke to a number of people recreating in the area, we're still seeking more information," said Sonny St. John, patrol captain for San Bernardino National Forest, in a statement. "If someone has heard anyone talking about the fire or know of individuals that frequent 1N09, we would like to speak to them."
The fire was fully contained on July 10. It did not damage or threaten any structures.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can leave a message at 909-382-2737.
